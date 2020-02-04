Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- An investigation was announced for long-term investors in shares of Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Burford Capital Limited.



Investors who are current long term investors in Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in BRFRF, BRFRY stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Burford Capital Limited over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in BRFRF, BRFRY stocks, concerns whether certain Burford Capital Limited directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Burford has been manipulating its metrics, including ROIC and IRR, to create a misleading picture of investment returns to investors, that these manipulations hid the fact that the Company is at high risk for a liquidity crunch and is already arguably insolvent, and that as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Defendants' statements about Burford's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Burford Capital Limited (BRFRF, BRFRY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



