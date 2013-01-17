Burgess Paluch Legal Recruitment Revamps Website, Offers Jobs in Leading Law Firms

Melbourne, Victoria -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2013 -- Burgess Paluch Legal Recruitment, an agency dedicated in providing jobs for lawyers, has recently launched its new website adding many new features. The company is one of the most popular legal recruitment agencies in Australia and is known to have tie-ups with many leading law firms. The agency has stated that the new website was created to provide extensive information to lawyers seeking jobs and display current jobs in a more user friendly and organized manner.



The agencies extensive online database of legal jobs has often been commended by many lawyers. Burgess Paluch Legal Recruitment stated that this database is the reflection of the contacts that they have build up since their existence. Maintaining a solid relationship with both employers and lawyers seeking jobs is one their prime priorities. The agency further informed that this relationship can only be maintained by providing a quality service.



The new website also features articles on latest trends in the legal industry. For example an article on legal market update gives an overview of current demand of lawyers and how it will pan out in the future. Furthermore, in the latest website the legal recruitment agency has also provided extensive information for both lawyers and employers. Basic techniques on creating an effective CV, expected interview questions and how to answer them and salary expectations for different lawyers are all discussed by the agency. Despite the availability of information the agency suggests that lawyers seeking jobs visit their experienced legal consultants for more personal assessment.



The agency has also stated their goal is to provide solicitor jobs that are the best possible option for specific lawyers. Since the consultants are themselves former lawyers a clear understanding is maintained immediately, informed Burgess Paluch. The agency further informed that the consultants are dedicated in providing the best job opportunity to lawyers and are often available for any assistance.



Burgess Paluch Legal Recruitment is one of the leading agencies in providing employment opportunities and staffing solutions in the legal industry.



The agency is known for its exceptional support to job seekers and for its strategic hiring process. The agency also provides extensive information to both employers and lawyers though their website.



