Burial Insurance Market to See Major Growth by 2026 : Direct Gap, USAA, AXA, Click4Gap, Admiral

Definition and Brief Overview of Burial Insurance:

Burial insurance is a type of life insurance used to pay for funeral services and merchandise costs after a death. The policy can be bought online or by telephone without waiting for an insurance-company doctor exam. In fact, burial insurance does not require a medical exam at all. Applicants are asked about age, smoking history and whether they have serious conditions. For some policies, acceptance is guaranteed. Others require a two-year premium-paying period before collection is possible and only provide coverage to 100 years of age.



Market Trend:

Adoption of Technology in Insurance



Market Drivers:

Coverages and Benefits of Burial Insurance



Opportunities:

Rising Disposable Income

Increasing Online Sales Channel



Challenges:

Lack of Awareness Among the Consumers



The Global Burial Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Level Death Benefit, Modified or Graded Death Benefit, Guaranteed Acceptance), Coverages (Funeral service, Cemetery plot and headstone, Casket, Funeral procession, Other miscellaneous costs.), Age group (Over 50, Over 60, Over 70, Over 80), Distribution channel (Online brokers, Insurance companies)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



