Burial Insurance Plans Are Now Offered, Nationwide, by Online Insurance Organization, M2 Insurance

Laguna Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2013 -- M2 Insurance, a leader in online no medical exam life insurance plans, has announced that they are now offering Life Insurance for seniors. This new product line will offer burial insurance plans as well as guaranteed issue life insurance products. Most plans require persons to be 50+. However lower age limit plans will also available.



Tom Poblano, the owner of M2 Insurance explains “Burial Insurance and guaranteed issue plans are small whole life policies, and generally offer up to $30K in face amount coverage. These products are designed to take care of final expenses such as burial, cremation , wake costs and related expenses. Since they are Whole Life plans, they will not expire like a Term Life Insurance plan.”



Burial insurance and guaranteed issue life insurance plans are all no medical exam life insurance plans and fit very well into the M2 Insurance product line.



“We are very pleased to work with multiple carriers such as: Vantis Life, Kemper, American Continental, Forethought and others. Each has its own attribute that may work well for one but not another. This is the reason you want to work with an organization that offers multiple carriers and is not captive to only one or two carriers” says Mr. Poblano.



Burial insurance applications will be done over the phone and are generally completed with a carrier phone interview.



Some carriers still require face to face meetings. M2 Insurance chooses not work with these type of carriers and considers these sales modules outdated. Mr. Poblano notes, “Why would anyone want a life insurance salesman sitting in their living room? Its 2013 and we only want to work with progressive companies that understand the technology platform. Luckily there are several great AM Best A rated carriers and these are the ones we work with. On top of that, baby boomers are computer savvy and value the convenience of the online/telephone sales process.”



