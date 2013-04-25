Buriram DeWALT Power Tool Expo

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2013 -- DeWALT Power Tools retailer, Ruangsangthai is hosting the first DeWALT Tool Expo in rural Buriram Province, Thailand from April 19, 2013 to April 26, 2013. The live power tools demonstration will be carried out every day during this Expo from 9 in the morning till 5 in the evening.



The ‘DeWALT Tool Expo’ event will be attended by the professionals involved with construction trade and also the Expat customers running ‘home workshops’ in the rice growing provinces of Buriram and Surin, Thailand. Keeping in consideration the interests of the residents of the region, the Expo has been intentionally scheduled between April 19 to April 26 as most of the Thailand construction workers who are also rice farmers would have received their payments from the rice mills for the Annual Hom Mali rice crop at this time of the year.



During this Expo, the general public can take benefit of the free servicing of any DeWALT Power Tools. The staff of DeWALT Thailand will be providing free of cost minor servicing of power tools of DeWALT at Ruangsangthai. For the convenience of general public, the staff of Ruangsangthai Builder Merchants Hardware Store will converse in Thai and English languages. Over all these years, top selling brand DeWALT has retained customers’ trust because of providing superior quality power tools at reasonable prices.



Most DeWALT power tools are now assembled in Mexico, China, Taiwan from components manufactured in Mexico, China, Taiwan, the Czech Republic, Brazil, Korea, Japan, Thailand, or the USA. The main aim of DeWALT Tool Expo is to provide an opportunity to the general public to test DeWALT Power Tools in a ‘hands-on demonstration’ work bench’ built inside Ruangsangthai. Also, the people can see for themselves and compare DeWALT Corded and non corded tools with Bosch, Makita, Maktec, Stanley, and Pigeon Power Tools.



Saeng Charoen Patana Enterprise Co Ltd, the official importer of DeWALT Power Tools to Thailand, is staffing the DeWALT Tool Expo booth with trained technical staff who will demonstrate new models and existing best selling models of DeWALT Tools. This Expo brings you the latest power tools designed to meet tradesmen requirements and which are not generally seen on the sales floor in Isaan, Thailand.



About DeWALT Tool Company

The company DeWALT Tool Company was set up in 1936 by Raymond E. DeWalt, the inventor of the radial arm saw. The company grew quickly and was reorganized in 1947, manufacturing radial arm saws and other stationary woodworking machines. Owned by Black & Decker, DeWALT manufactures over 200 different kinds of hand tools and 800 accessory products. It is one of the premium brand names for cordless power tools in the market. DeWALT produces a full line of compact and lithium ion cordless drills .



