Buriram Ruangsangthai Builders Merchants Announces Live Pigeon Power Tool Demonstrations in Buriram, Thailand

Buriram, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2013 -- Live power tool demonstrations will take place, courtesy of Pigeon Power Tools, inside the Ruangsangthai Ltd Builders Merchants Hardware Store in Buriram, Thailand, as part of the Buriram Power Tools Expo. To be held from Friday, April 19 to Tuesday, April 30 from 8:30am to 5:30pm, the event will feature 12 days of demonstrations by four experienced technical staff members. The technicians will showcase and demonstrate new electric power tools for “value” or “budget conscious” rural Thailand construction workers.



The demonstrations come at a critical economic time, as the end of April is when many Buriram Province sugar cane farmers get paid for their crop. Many of them move on to work in building trades during the off season, in places like Buriram Province, Bangkok, Pattaya, and Korat. With this flux comes the need for electric power tools used for house building projects.



Dependable, inexpensive power tools will be demonstrated. These come with a warranty and service from a dealer who can repair the tools when necessary, while steering Thailand construction workers and expats in the right direction in terms of purchasing the right equipment. The demonstrations come at the perfect time since many expats married to Thai women have the money, time, and need for such tools, and when the value of the British Pound, Euro and the US Dollar have fallen against the Thai Baht.



Attendees will have the opportunity to view and compare the products of Pigeon Power Tools to those of brands such as Bosch, DeWALT, Makita, Maktec, and Stanley. In the family-owned Ruangsangthai store there will also be workbenches where consumers can operate the tools side by side for themselves. They can therefore determine which tools provide the best value for the money.



Products from Pigeon Power Tools are serviced at the hardware store. All Pigeon power tools will be offered at special low discount prices, with FREE premiums such as power tool accessories. A six month guarantee is also included with each purchase.



For more information, visit the company’s website at www.burirambuildersmerchants.com or http://www.facebook.com/pages/Pigeon-Power-Tools-Buriram/254065151396664?fref=ts.



About Pigeon Power Tools

Pigeon Power Tools is a brand of YongKang Zhengyang Industrial Company, a China-based firm with 30 engineers and an R&D team. Manufacturing power tools for over 25 years, the company owns an assembly plant, die-casting factory, and plastics factory and employs over 2,000 workers. Over six million pieces of electric tools are produced annually at the company’s facilities in Yongkang City, Zhejiang, China. Products include hammer drills, angle grinders, woodworking tools, and cutting tools.



Contact

Buriram Ruangsangthai Ltd.

Address: 114 Moo 14 Buriram-Phuttaisong Highway 2074

City: Buriram

Province: Buriram

Postal Code 31000

Telephone Number (66) 044-666-484

Web Site: http://www.buriram-makita-power-tools.info

Email: PublicRelations@burirambuildersmerchants.com