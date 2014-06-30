Burke Industrial Coatings Creates Brand New Website with Solution Finder Technology

Ridgefield, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- Burke Industrial Coatings offers high performance epoxy coatings with superior chemical resistance engineered for industrial applications. Whether for a food processing plant, coastal warehouse, or a myriad of other advanced complexes, Burke Industrial Coatings Liquid Stainless Steel Coatings and Powders are designed for corrosion protection and prevention while providing industry leading asset protection. Designed and Manufactured in the United States, BIC’s products are FDA and USDA accepted and are low VOC and low odor. After over 50 years in business, Burke Industrial Coatings has launched their new website enabling users to find the right coatings systems in the minimum amount of time, thanks to new Solution Finder technology.



The solution finder works in the same way as a coatings consultant, narrowing the product offerings according to the client’s key environmental variables and needs; providing a set of options that best address their challenges. It is so fast and easy to use; users will get to the right product for their needs no matter what they are, or be referred to a customer service agent to handle unusual enquiries.



The company specializes in liquid stainless steel coatings & powders for chemical resistance, antimicrobial protection, and high performance primers; all engineered for long term asset protection.



A spokesperson for Burke Industrial Coatings explained, “Burke Industrial Coatings has always been on the leading edge of coatings technology and now BIC is on the leading edge of online technology as well, by creating the ultimate website for ease of use. Businesses can create an account with us and use it to access exceptional products by the industry leader in stainless steel coatings technology. Products can be purchased with fast and secure payment options after using our Solution Finder to get expert advice on the best solution for the circumstances.”



About Burke Industrial

Burke Industrial Coatings specializes in engineered coating systems, creating metal that can be applied like paint. These are water based, high performance coatings, utilizing 316L grade stainless steel flake embedded in the coating to provide unsurpassed performance in demanding environments. Their other flagship product is the anti-microbial coating Silver Bullet used in HVAC systems as well as food and beverage production facilities. Their existing customer list includes Harley-Davidson, Nestle Purina, Holland America Cruise Line, and all products are proudly designed and manufactured in the United States. For more information please visit: http://burkeindustrialcoatings.com/