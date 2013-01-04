Burke's and Bar in Yonkers Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Parties in 2013

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, the famous Irish bar in Yonkers, is now taking reservations for private parties in 2013. 2012 brought Burke’s Restaurant and Bar many memorable moments, but 2013 is going to bring even more, for guests who reserve a private party room. The private party room at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is perfect for any party or event including birthday parties, corporate dinners or bridal showers. Offering ample space, the private party room at Burke’s Bar and Restaurant can hold over 100 guests. For more information on how to reserve a private party room at Burke’s Bar and Restaurant, contact the event coordinator at Brian@Burkesbar@gmail.com.



Along with offering the best private party room in Yonkers, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar has daily happy hour specials that have many people excited. The happy Hour at Burke’s Bar and Restaurant is available Monday through Friday, from 3 pm until 6 pm. The cheap specials that Burke’s Bar and Restaurant offer during their happy hour include $2 draft beers, $2.50 bottles, $4 well drinks and $5 cosmos. Along with cheap drink specials, Burke’s Bar and Restaurant will also be serving up $5 sliders, mozzarella sticks and wings. With these cheap specials, Burke’s Bar and Restaurant will surely be the place to go, to kick back a few drinks after work. With the private party room and happy hour in Yonkers, 2013 is sure to bring many fun nights out at Burke’s Bar and restaurant.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in West Chester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is a full service restaurant that features American cuisine that reflects the multi-cultural spice of New York. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. Burke’s Bar is dedicated to being known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.