Burke's Bar in New York Is Now Taking Reservations for Private Holiday Parties

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/21/2012 -- Burke’s Bar, the famous Irish bar in Yonkers, is now taking reservations for private holiday parties. The bar offers private party rooms for all occasions, including birthday parties, baby showers and bachelorette parties. Custom packages and pricing are available. Contact the event coordinator at Stephanie.Mcfaddens@gmail.com to make a reservation. Make the holidays better by celebrating at Burke’s Bar.



Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is a full service restaurant that features American cuisine that reflects the multi-cultural spice of New York. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. This is where people congregated to see old friends, meet new people, get the latest news, enjoy themselves and relax. Whether it was to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. Burke’s Bar is dedicated to being known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials in Yonkers and fun happy hours, this Irish bar will keep the locals coming back for a long time.



Josh M, a recent customer of the Irish Pub in Yonkers, had this to say in a Yelp review: “This is a great Irish pub. My girlfriend and I are huge fans. There are plenty of TV's for sports and they're all visible from every angle you sit at. The staff is attentive, the prices reasonable, and the atmosphere is fun. They had a live band playing the last night we attended. The huge portions of food will definitely satiate any appetite. I like how the locale makes it seem like a secluded joint yet its right next to a highway. Overall, a better than average, bang-for-buck establishment for those wanting some elbow room from your typical NYC Irish pubs.”



About Burke’s Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's has become one of the few Westchester NY bars to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Burke's offers a unique environment for happy hours, family gatherings, alumni reunions or any other celebration. Burkes also hosts a huge private party room that can accommodate up to 75 people.



For more information, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com