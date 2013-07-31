Burke's Restaurant and Bar Announce UFC Fight Night in August

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/31/2013 -- Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is pleased to announce they will be showing the UFC 163 Pay Per View on Saturday, August 3rd. UFC has dominated the sports world over the past few years and now, people are looking for a place to watch all the top fights. At Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, guests will be able to cheer on their favorite fighters while enjoying cheap food and drink specials. Table Reservations for UFC 163 can be made by calling 914-237-5137. Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is one of the most exciting birthday party places in NYC, so if an MMA fan is celebrating his (or her) birthday, they can reserve the private party room for the fight.



Along with becoming one of the best birthday party places in NY, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar has also become one of the top hot spots to visit for each UFC card. Hundreds of MMA fans stopped by Burke’s Restaurant and Bar for last month’s UFC Event. Burke’s Restaurant and Bar would like to thank all the fans who came out to the fights, making it one of the most successful nights ever. The UFC 163 August card is sure to be filled with a night full of action, as “The Korean Zombie,” Chan Sung Jung, challenges the UFC featherweight champion, Jose Aldo. MMA fans in New York are ready to see these two exciting athletes step in the Octagon and witness all the action from Burke’s Restaurant and Bar.



Along with being the home to all UFC Pay Per Views, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar will be the place for sport fans to turn to for the 2013 NFL season. Guests can see all the NFL games this season on one of the HDTVs at the bar area. While enjoying the game, guests can satisfy their hunger by ordering the world famous $5 Burger. The burger is served every day of the week. Whether sport fans are stopping in for Monday Night Football or one of the Sunday afternoon games, the burger will be waiting for them.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke's famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.