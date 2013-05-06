Burke's Restaurant and Bar Announces New Birthday Specials

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2013 -- Everyone should be treated like a king on their birthday, not having to pay for anything. Luckily for people celebrating their birthday this month, Burke’s Bar and Restaurant has just announced new birthday specials. Only at this birthday party place in NYC will the guest of honor be treated to a complimentary dinner. Since a birthday party is only as good as the people who show up, each guest of the birthday boy or girl will receive half-off their entrée. Guests can enjoy these birthday specials Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.



Not only will the birthday boy or girl receive a complimentary dinner, they will also enjoy a complimentary three hour open bar. Friends will also get an open bar for the low price of $30. With a minimum of five guests, the open bar will include unlimited domestic drafts, well drinks and wine. An open bar is a great addition to any birthday party so make a reservation at Burke’s Bar soon. Guests do not have to waste another birthday sitting home alone again. The birthday specials at Burke’s Bar and Restaurant will keep them partying into the next morning.



Burke’s Bar and Restaurant is always thinking of how to get guests to reach them through the use of social media. People, who mention they were hanging out at Burke’s on Facebook or Instagram will be entered in a chance to win a complimentary open bar for the winner and ten of their friends. People can also reach out through Facebook and Twitter to give new ideas for how to make the bar even more exciting. Burke’s will always be available to comment, tweet or message back. Feedback is always welcomed from previous guests.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.