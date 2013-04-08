Burke's Restaurant and Bar Announces Open Bar for Ladies Night

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/08/2013 -- Giving back to the hard-working women of Yonkers, NY, Burke’s Bar and Restaurant announces an open bar for Ladies Night, every Friday night in Friday. The Irish bar in Yonkers is the ideal venue for single women to party together, while enjoying cheap drink specials. Ladies will enjoy a complimentary buffet and open bar from 10 pm to 11 pm. The open bar will include a variety of well drinks and draft beers. For entertainment, a live DJ will be spinning the year’s top dance music to keep the party going all night long. For more details, please call 914-237-5137.



After spending Ladies Night out at Burke’s Bar and Restaurant, ladies are encouraged to come back for a happy hour in Yonkers. From 3 pm to 6 pm, guests can unwind at the bar after a long day of work. During happy hour, guests will be treated to $2 draft beers, $2.50 bottles, $4 well drinks and $5 glasses of wine. The kitchen will also serve $5 sliders, mozzarella sticks and wings.



Men should not feel left out of the fun, as Burke’s Bar and Restaurant offers a spacious private party room in Yonkers for all sporting events. The room holds plenty of room for fans to mingle as they watch every moment of MLB action on the room’s flat-screen TV. A private wait staff and bartender will be on-hand to serve the group food and drinks throughout the night. Larger groups can inquire about reserving the entire main bar area for a party or sporting event. The bar features many party planning options to make the night fun.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.