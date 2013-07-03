Burke's Restaurant and Bar Announces Radio Bingo Party Every Friday Night This Summer

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is pleased to announce their new and exciting Radio Bingo Party every Friday night this summer. This isn’t the same Bingo event that grandchildren bring their grandparents to and waste a few hours of their lives. This Bingo party at the Irish bar in Yonkers will be celebrated with people playing games, drinking beer and having fun.



What makes Radio Bingo the can’t-miss party of the summer is the $15 open bar that will be available from 8pm to 10pm. Guests of Burke’s Restaurant and Bar can also choose to beat the heat by drinking ice cold $8 domestic pitchers while playing Radio Bingo. Throughout the night, winners of Radio Bingo will be awarded with special prizes. If a night full of fun, games and prizes sounds like a great way to spend a Friday night, than Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is the place to be. For more information on the event, please call 914-237-5137.



This summer, along with introducing Radio Bingo Fridays, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar will also be introducing new happy hour specials Monday through Friday. After a long day of work, young professionals of Yonkers can stop in from 3pm to 6pm to unwind at the bar. At the bar, guests will be treated to $2 drafts, $2.50 bottles, $4 well drinks, and $5 Cosmos & glasses of wine. While sipping on beers at the bar, guests can choose from $5 Sliders, Mozzarella Sticks and Wings to satisfy their appetites.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.