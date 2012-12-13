Burke's Restaurant and Bar Announces Thursday Night Dart League

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/13/2012 -- Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, the famous Irish bar in Yonkers, announces their new Thursday Night Dart League. A free buffet will be provided to all Players who sign up for the new league on Thursday nights. Additional food and drink specials will also be announced weekly. While playing darts with other members of the league, NFL games will be shown every Thursday night. Guests of Burke’s Restaurant and Bar can sign up in person, or by sending an email to bposhea.burkes@gmail.com. League play begins at 8 pm.



For those who want to unwind during other night of the week, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar offers the cheapest drinks during their happy hour in Yonkers. Every Monday through Friday, the bar will be serving $2 drafts, $2.50 bottle, $4 well drinks and $5 Cosmo’s. Along with drink specials, there will also be $5 sliders, mozzarella sticks and wings being served. The happy hour specials are available from 3 pm to 6 pm.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few Westchester NY bars to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is a full service restaurant that features American cuisine that reflects the multi-cultural spice of New York. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. This is where people congregated to see old friends, meet new people, get the latest news, enjoy themselves and relax. Whether it was to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. Burke’s Bar is dedicated to being known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials in Yonkers and fun happy hours, this Irish bar will keep the locals coming back for a long time.



For more information on Burke’s Bar’s happy hour in Yonkers, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.