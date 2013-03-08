Burke's Restaurant and Bar in New York Announces Margarita Monday's

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Presenting New York City the best drink specials in Yonkers, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar announces Margarita Mondays. Every Monday, Burke’s Bar and Restaurant will celebrate the beginning of the work week in style, as the bar serves up $5 Margaritas and 2 for 1 Coronas. Guests stopping in on Monday nights will also be treated to Mexican delicacies such as $5 nachos and chicken tacos. Margarita Monday will take place every Monday from 8 pm until close and will be hands-down the best Mexican party in New York City. To reserve a spot during Margarita Mondays, contact the event coordinator at 914-237-5137.



Monday night is home to many more drink specials at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar. From 3 pm until 6 pm young professionals in NYC can unwind at the bar after a long hard day of work. The drink specials are endless as the bar will be serving $2 draft beers, $2.50 bottles, $4 well drinks and $5 Cosmos & glasses of wine. For food, the kitchen will be serving $5 sliders, mozzarella sticks and wings. When it comes to having an ice cold drink and delicious food, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is on top of everybody’s list. In fact, a private happy hour has been a popular choice for a corporate party in Yonkers.



Burke’s Restaurant and Bar doesn’t just serve the best drink specials on a nightly basis. The venue has also been named a great birthday party place in NYC. Event staff will work hard to give guests the best birthday party in NYC, as they provide custom menu options and multiple party packages. Some of the most popular choices for birthday parties are the open bar package and a private happy hour menu.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in West Chester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.