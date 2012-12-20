Burke's Restaurant and Bar Is Now Taking Private Party Room Reservations for New Year's Eve

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2012 -- Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, the famous birthday party place in NYC, is now taking reservations for New Year’s Eve. An ideal venue for any occasion, the private party room available at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, offers ample space for small and large parties. Whether a guest is hosting a birthday party or corporate holiday luncheon, the event staff will make accommodations to fit the specific needs of each group. Burke’s Restaurant and Bar offers customized food and drink packages, along with custom pricing for each party. To schedule a time to see the different private party rooms at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, call 914-237-5137 or send an email to Stephanie.mcfaddens@gmail.com. Do not miss out on the private party rooms Burke’s Restaurant and Bar has available, this holiday season.



Other than hosting holiday parties, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar offers daily happy hour drink specials in Yonkers. The bar offers $2 draft beers, $2.50 bottles, $4 well drinks and $5 Cosmo’s. For guests who bring their appetite, the bar will also be serving $5 sliders, mozzarella sticks and wings. The happy hour at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is available Monday through Friday, from 3 pm until 6 pm. A customer recently expressed “Been here two times and loved it on each occasion. We had a big table and the waitress was very attentive to us on the busiest night of the year for bars/restaurants. She kept getting us our drinks and making sure our food was good. Then after dinner we hung out had drinks by the bat and overall it was a great NYE.”-Yelp.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in West Chester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is a full service restaurant that features American cuisine that reflects the multi-cultural spice of New York. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. Burke’s Bar is dedicated to being known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming specials or events at the famous birthday party place in NYC, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.