Burke's Restaurant and Bar Is Now Taking Reservations for Birthday Parties in 2013

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/21/2013 -- Burke’s Restaurant and Bar, a full service bar specializing in delicious cuisine reflecting the multi-cultural spice of New York, is now taking reservations for birthday parties in the New Year. The birthday party place in NYC celebrated many memorable moments last year, and with the new party packages being offered this year, 2013 is sure to be even more memorable. This year, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar will be offering customized catering options. Part of the catering options include food and drink packages that will fit the specific needs of each group. Guests can choose to have Irish nachos, Italian Penne a la Vodka and a wide selection of burgers as part of their catering menu. All entrees are affordable and are a tasty addition to any birthday party. To book a birthday party at Burke’s restaurant and Bar, contact the event coordinator at 914-237-5137.



Celebrate a birthday party in Yonkers, by reserving Burke’s private party room. The spacious private party room is ideal for any situation, whether it is a birthday party, corporate event or cocktail dinner. The room offers ample space, with the ability to hold up to 75 people.



For the big game, stop into Burke’s Bar and Restaurant and watch it on one of their big screens. The bar offers cheap drink specials in Yonkers, which will keep sport fans coming for a long time. A recent customer expressed, “This place is hands down the best place to watch the Yankees and football, on Sundays during the season, in the area. The specials during the games are ridiculous and you definitely get your money’s worth on food and drinks. The TVs are set up so that no matter where you are you won't miss a thing. I can't say enough how great this place is for big games.”-Yelp.com



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in West Chester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.