Burke's Restaurant and Bar Now Offering Customized Packages for Private Parties

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Planning a party for a group of friends or colleagues can be stressful and time consuming project to find the right price that fits a desired budget. Burke's Restaurant and Bar is pleased to announce they will now host customized private parties in their private party rooms. For the person in charge of planning the event, simply contact a party planning specialist at Burke’s Bar and let them take care of the rest. The professionals will work well within the budget and create specialized food and drink packages so the party will be a hit.



Whether interested in an open bar package for a birthday party, or a private seating area with favorable drink packages for a bridal shower or game watch party, the specialist will make sure the décor and ambiance of the Irish pub will cater to the needs of the entire party, allowing them to feel comfortable. When it comes to organizing a holiday party or even to reserve a private room for one of the premier New Year’s Eve parties in Yonkers, NY, the party planning specialists will ease the stress and create a perfect setting to please any guest in attendance.



Enjoy a private dinner buffet with three appetizers, three entrees, and a choice of dessert. There are classic Irish dishes such as Shepherd’s Pie or Herb Crusted Cod, or select more of an upscale American style cuisine featuring dishes like Penne a la Vodka, Chicken Marsala, and Roast Beef with Gravy. There are options for all guests and whether it’s a luncheon or a birthday celebration, Burke’s Bar will host a premier party within any budget.



For more information about reserving an area for a private party or to inquire on the exclusive New Year’s Eve party in Yonkers, NY, please call 914-237-5137 or visit their website today.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.