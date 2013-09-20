Burke's Restaurant and Bar Now Offering Football Sunday Specials to Guests

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- As one of the prestigious neighborhood bars in Yonkers, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is now offering specials every football Sunday. Come in early and receive Sunday brunch which includes bottomless mimosas and Bloody Mary’s for the low price of $25. As football prepares for kickoff, guests can stay and show their support to their favorite teams, whether the Giants, Jets, or any other team. All the NFL action of the day will be aired at Burke’s Bar as games will be streaming on the projectors as well as all 20 high-definition TVs.



During the games, guests have the opportunity to purchase $30 wing buckets, $10 pitchers, and $20 towers. If looking for drafts, there is Bud, Bud Light, Miller Lite and Coors Light for just $3.25. While waiting around for that Monday night football game that just doesn’t seem to ever arrive, guests can take advantage of the best happy hour in Yonkers to pass the time every Monday—as well as every weeknight. Guests can purchase drafts beers for $2, cosmos and wine for $5, and select appetizers for $5.



With a variety of beers and a friendly, vibrant setting, Burke’s Bar is a perfect place for hosting private parties. Simply talk to an event planning specialist who will plan and coordinate the entire party, making the host stress-free and the guests comfortable while having a great time. From fundraisers to themed parties, there are affordable drink packages and rooms that can accommodate up to 75 people. Perfect for reunions or holiday parties, Burke’s Bar is one of the finest Christmas Party venues in NYC.



For those who work in Yonkers, Burke’s Bar will give them a 20 percent discount, though that can’t be combined with any other offer. To hear more about the NFL game day specials or to inquire about some of the best happy hours in Yonkers, please call 914-237-5137 or visit their website today.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.