Burke's Restaurant and Bar Now Offering Free Drinks for Birthdays

Yonkers, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- With specials every day of the week, Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is pleased to announce they are now offering guests celebrating birthdays to drink for free on Thursday, Friday or Saturday night. In this exclusive deal, those celebrating birthdays receive a three hour open bar and their friends will pay just $30 for their open bars. This deal requires a minimum of five additional guests and includes domestic draft beers, wine and well drinks behind the bar, making Burke’s Restaurant and Bar a premier birthday party place in NYC.



Through the first week of September, guests can reserve a table in the Burke’s War Room to host their own fantasy football draft from 6 pm-11 pm any day from Monday through Thursday. Receive free domestic draft beer for two hours and utilize the free Wi-Fi in order to draft the team of the year. For some, birthday celebrations start with fantasy football. After the draft and free drinks for two hours, let Burke’s provide the birthday boy (or girl) with a free dinner entrée while guests receive their orders at half-off. Upon conclusion of those drafts occurring on Saturday nights, guests can enjoy live local bands.



There are private rooms available for Burke’s to host any party. With custom packages and open bars offered, this Yonkers sports bar is the perfect holiday party location in NYC. An Irish pub with a lively nightlife, employees of Yonkers always receive 20 percent off the total bill. Come celebrate any occasion with Burke’s Restaurant and Bar. For more information about birthday parties and reservations, please call 914-237-5137 today.



About Burke’s Restaurant and Bar

Established in December of 2001, Burke's Restaurant and Bar has become one of the few bars in Westchester to showcase new bands, great food and feature a traditional Irish pub atmosphere. Before there were sports bars, franchises, corporate-owned chains, or ethnic restaurants, people met at local neighborhood pubs. Whether people wanted to escape the rest of the world or catch up on the day's events, the local "spot" depicted a persona all its own. The staff at Burke’s Restaurant and Bar is dedicated to making the establishment known as the friendly, neighborhood pub. By offering cheap drink specials and fun happy hours, the bar hopes to keep guests coming back for a long time.



For more information on upcoming drink specials during Burke’s famous happy hour in Westchester, NY, please visit http://www.burkesbar.com/.