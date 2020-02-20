Burleigh Travel Sports Tours Is All Set to Roll for Juliana Malden Football Tournament and It's Bigger Than Ever Before

Stroud, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- With a plethora of sports tournaments on its plate, having handled the past tournaments ever so successfully and preparing for a repeat performance for the upcoming ones, Burleigh Travel tables its exciting new sports travel routine for Football Tours 2020- The Juliana Malden Football Tournament to be held in May this coming summer.



This is going to be the fifth year of the Juliana Malden Cup and Burleigh Travel has been ferrying school sports tours groups there for as many years now.



"This is a huge opportunity for the youth from across Europe to participate in this tournament. It goes bigger each year exposing them to the challenges and opportunities that await them in later years. European football is already the most watched sports tournament in the world and its players are world renowned stars. So where do we come in? We have a team of coordinators that play, support and coach the sport and other sports that makes us immensely valuable to the travelling group, apart from doing the same for other sports groups too that makes us the perfect school sports tours group anybody can find", said the CEO of Burleigh Travel.



Burleigh Travel is a specialist rugby and sports tour operator arranging tours for teams of all ages for club, school, university and military sports teams boasting of a rich 25 years' experience and having a dedicated team of unparalleled reputation.



