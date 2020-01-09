Burleigh Travel Taking Booking for 2020 Football Tours

Stroud, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2020 -- With many companies not available to organise and provide football tours, it can often be difficult for teams to decide which provider to use. Here are just some of the benefits of using Burleigh Travel to organise your football tour:



- Burleigh Travel have arranged football tours to all of the world's finest football destinations and have got to know the best aspects of each, enabling them to fine-tune their football tours ensuring they are as fantastic as possible for all



- Their football tour coordinators are activily involved in football, as players, coaches and even spctators, boasting unrivalled understanding as to the components required to organise an excellent football tour for your football team



- Burleigh Travel can organize football tournaments for a range of football teams; from professional senior sides to social football club teams, universities, schools football teams, youth and junior football teams as well as football teams from the British Armed Forces



- Unlike many other providers Burleigh Travel are able to organize bespoke and football tours for teams with specific needs and requirements, ensuring that all of their demands are catered for



Anyone interested in discovering more information regarding Burleigh Travel's football tours for 2020, or looking to create bespoke football tours for their teams, should visit the Burleigh Travel website here: https://www.burleightravel.co.uk/football/



About Burleigh Travel

Burleigh Travel is a sports tour specialist with over 25 years' experience, offering sports tours of all kinds at incredibly affordable prices. From cricket tours to military sport tours and much more, whatever your individual needs and requirements may be, if you love sport and you love to travel with your team we are certain that Burleigh Travel will be able to provide you with an unforgettable sports tour experience. For full details regarding the leading sports tour provider and to browse their fabulous selection of sports tours, simply check out their website today. We are certain that you will not be left disappointed.



PR Contact



Company Name: Burleigh Travel Ltd

Contact Person: Ryan Barnett

Website: www.burleightravel.co.uk

Tel: 01453 755733

Email: sales@burleightravel.co.uk

Address: 32 Lansdown

Stroud

Gloucestershire

GL5 1BG