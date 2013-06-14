Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Lucrative Unconventional Resources: Phoenix Petroleum Partners (PP&P) is pleased to be a part of the launch of the Utica Shale whirlwind in Carroll, Columbiana, Harrison and Jefferson counties in eastern Ohio. Working with longtime Ohio natives and geologists, PP&P has been acquired top assets for sale in very desirable locations and has concluded numerous transactions year to date. This robust area of new production has over 179 wells drilled by Chesapeake alone with numerous other operators rushing to get a foothold in an area expected to support over 13,000 wells.



Vision Statement

Phoenix Petroleum Partners is:



-The Nation’s leader in the acquisition and disposition of Oil and Gas Mineral Rights.

-A company governed by integrity and known for our premium ethics.

-Our customers’ preferred partner and trusted ally.

-An extraordinary place in which to work.

-A champion for our clients, employees and the communities where we work.



Burleson County Texas Based Oil and Gas Mineral Rights Purchasing Company 'Phoenix Petroleum Partners' was Voted a Top 5 Resource for Sellers in Hill County and Land Owners Alike



PP&P buys and sells Oil and Gas Mineral Rights and Royalties throughout Oklahoma. We have closed thousands of transactions and specialize in working with individuals just like you. We also work with landmen, geologists, institutions, trusts and estates. We are able to quickly evaluate your asset and discretely find the optimum buyer for you. Ownership of mineral rights (more properly "mineral interest") is an estate in real property. Technically it is known as a mineral estate, although often referred to as mineral rights. It is the right of the owner to exploit, mine, and/or produce any or all of the minerals lying below the surface of the property. The mineral estate of the land includes all organic and inorganic substances that form a part of the soil. Exceptions would be sand, gravel, limestone, subsurface water, etc. which are normally considered part of the surface estate. To experience the best ethics and service in the Mineral and Royalty business, call us at (972) 248-0593.



To bring oil and gas reserves to market, minerals are leased by oil companies through a legally binding contract known as a lease. This arrangement between individual mineral owners and oil companies began prior to 1900 and still thrives today. Before exploration can begin, the mineral owner (lessor) and the oil company (lessee) must agree to certain terms regarding the rights, privileges and obligations of the respective parties during the exploration and possible production stages.



Privacy Statement: PP&P is committed to protecting your privacy and developing technology that gives you the optimally secure online experience. This Statement of Privacy applies to the PP&P Web site and governs data collection and usage. By using the PP&P Web Site, you consent to the data practices described in this statement.

Collection of your Personal Information



PP&P collects personally identifiable information, such as your e-mail address, name, home or work address or telephone number. PP&P also collects anonymous demographic information, which is not unique to you, such as your ZIP code, interests, age, gender, preferences and favorites. There is also information about your computer hardware and software that is/may be automatically collected by PP&P. This information can include: browser type, your IP address, domain names, access times and referring Web site addresses. This information is used by PP&P for the operation of the service, to maintain quality of the service, and to provide statistics regarding use of the PP&P Web site.



PP&P encourages you to review the privacy statements of Web sites you choose to link to from PP&P so that you can understand how those Web sites collect and use your information. PP&P is not responsible for the privacy statements or other content on such Web sites.



JR Robles, VP Acquisitions and Development: JR joined Phoenix Petroleum Partners, LLC in September 2011 as Vice President of Marketing and now currently holds the position of Vice President of Land Acquisitions and Divestitures. His responsibilities include the buying and selling of mineral gas and oil throughout Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Ohio and Louisiana, with hopes to expand to additional states in the near future. In addition, JR is responsible for overseeing sales on EnergyNet, managing the department of Land Acquisitions, Land Management, strategic consulting and marketing analysis, while developing brand awareness.



As a true Texan, born and raised in Dallas, he has studied at Richland Community College and holds a certification of completing Field Landman work at Petroleum Landman School, LLC. He has obtained rigorous training in sales and communication. In the future, he will be attending University of Austin to major in Petroleum Engineering. Before coming to Phoenix Petroleum Partners, JR worked at Unitrin Services Group for 3 years. He started as a Remittance Processor and moved to a Subrogation Specialist (Adjuster), very quickly. He reviewed and assigned first party subrogation claims to claimants, vendors and attorneys.



During his tenure at PPP, he has managed $5 million oil and gas transactions. These acquisitions and divestitures include: leasing, short term aggregation and long-term mineral acquisitions. He has also completed an 18 million dollar Oil and Gas Audit. His bilingual background enables him to reach a broad market of clientele and his strong work ethic and dedication to growth of PPP is evident in his current and future success in the oil and gas industry.



ABOUT US

Phoenix Petroleum Partners (PP&P)



Vision Statement



Phoenix Petroleum Partners is:



The Nation’s leader in the acquisition and disposition of Oil and Gas Mineral Rights.

A company governed by integrity and known for our premium ethics.

Our customers’ preferred partner and trusted ally.

An extraordinary place in which to work.

A champion for our clients, employees and the communities where we work.