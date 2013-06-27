Burlington Auto Dealers Capital Pre-Owned Now Able to Obtain Any Vehicle on Request

Essex Junction, VT -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Burlington auto dealers Capital Pre-Owned has been receiving a lot of attention lately for its "by request" auto program. If customers don’t find exactly what they're looking for in Capital's inventory of high-quality, hand-picked cars and trucks, the family owned and operated dealership will find it.



Capital Pre-Owned searches exclusively for the best deals on pre-owned luxury cars in excellent condition, making them one of the most unique car dealerships in Burlington. The dealership consistently carries the most sought after luxury cars including Cadillac, Acura, Mercedes, BMW, Lincoln, Lexus, Audi and more at unbeatable prices. All vehicles must pass Capital's high standards in order to be driven onto the lot. And now, if someone doesn't find the perfect fit, Capital will scour available cars for exactly what the customer is looking for.



According to an article on the Capital Pre-Owned website, "We pride ourselves on building long lasting relationships based on trust, loyalty and respect. We are passionate about our business and about life, and we believe that shines through in everything we do at Capital Pre-Owned. We invite you to come explore the variety of automobiles we have thoughtfully selected for our inventory. We look forward to you becoming the next valued member of the Capital Pre-Owned family."



The current featured vehicle at the used car dealers in Burlington is a 2010 Acura TL, featuring AWD technology, one previous owner and only 43,000 miles. Other specials include a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta with just 28,000 miles and still under full factory bumper-to-bumper warranty.



Capital Pre-Owned is also home of the Auto-Stop Service Center, offering top quality mechanical service at exceptional rates. Whether customers are looking for a pre-owned vehicle, service on their existing vehicle, or for Capital to find them just what they want, Capital Pre-Owned is a welcoming dealership designed with customer's comfort in mind.



About Capital Pre-Owned

Capital Pre-Owned has carefully acquired one of the finest selections of pre-owned luxury vehicles in the area. Each auto is carefully inspected and serviced to ensure that it meets the highest standards. Capital Pre-Owned is pleased to offer its clientele the best vehicles available at the very best prices. The family owned and operated dealership also provides top caliber mechanical service at exceptionally reasonable rates. For more information, visit http://www.capital-preowned.com.