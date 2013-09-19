Burlington Storage Company Now Has 1/2 Price Coupon on First Month of Rent

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Cardinal Self Storage has posted a 1/2 off coupon to tenants on their first month of rent, available when they print out the homepage of its website. The Burlington storage company offers many perks for renting out storage units in its facilities. There are several sizes available depending on tenants’ needs, while packing supplies and free use of moving trucks are provided.



For those needing Raleigh storage rental, there are two locations within the city, plus two more in Durham, a site in Burlington, and one in Graham, NC. The Raleigh storage units range in size from 25 square feet to 300 square feet. Each is protected by electronic security gates around each facility, lighting, and digital video surveillance.



The company does more than provide convenience at each Raleigh storage facility and others in the area. It provides a number of storage tips on its website, including those emphasizing safety for customers as they store their items. Clients can also gain knowledge on how to properly pack items and stack them up inside.



These self storage units are ideal for personal and business customers. Tenants can also pay using a major credit card. By printing out the homepage of the website, they can bring the coupon on the page to the facility and receive 1/2 off the price of the first month’s rent. Saving even more means a more convenient means to store valuable items.



Raleigh self storage comes in many sizes, plus options such as temperature control depending on storage requirements. Better yet, “on-site” managers live on the property so it is kept most secure and someone is always available to help.



For more information on Cardinal Self Storage and cost savings on storage units, visit the company’s website at http://cardinalselfstorage.com



About Cardinal Self Storage

Based in Raleigh, NC and maintaining six locations throughout the area, Cardinal Self Storage provides tenants with safe and secure storage. Many different kinds of units are available and facilities are kept secure with 24-hour video surveillance and on-site staff. Tenants can take advantage of box and packing supply sales, free use of moving trucks, and climate-controlled units when needed.