Burn-B Gone: an Amazing Burn Care Product

Vista, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/01/2011 -- New Medical Solutions announces their latest product – Burn-B Gone. This gel is designed to improve recovery time and the healing process of the skin after burns, rashes, bug bits and laser treatments. Burn-B Gone is a unique product that sanitizes wounds while also sealing them to prevent the entrance of bacteria and increase the healing and revitalization process of the skin.



Burn-B Gone is unlike other skin care products. It provides relief from pain on contact and has the ability to heal a variety of skin conditions. Users will experience fast burn relief from bug bits, bee bites, mosquito bites and wasp bites as well as sunburn relief when enjoying outdoor activities. This product is ideal for anyone who has had laser hair removal or tattoo removal as well. Finally, the healing ingredients in Burn-B Gone can also be used for acne scar treatment and post operative scarring.



Burn-B Gone is endorsed by doctors as an over the counter topical treatment that has been approved by the FDA. It can be used to stop itching, swelling, inflammation, burning and hyper pigmentation associated with various skin conditions. This product is ideal for consumers, tattoo parlors, laser therapy centers and medical offices. The product contains an advanced hydration gel formula that soothes and revitalizes skin that has been traumatized by surgery, acne, a burn, rash or insect bite. This product is currently used in a variety of dermatology offices, hospitals and clinics including the Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery Centers.



About New Medical Solutions

New Medical Solutions is a Vista, California based company that offers innovated medical supplies through an ecommerce website. Products are available to healthcare clinics, private medical offices and institutions and are designed to improve the quality of life for patients. Learn more about New Medical Solutions and their products by visiting http://www.newmedisolutions.com. For more information on Burn-B Gone or other innovated products offered by New Medical Solutions, contact Rhonda McCoy via email at Rhonda@newmedisolutions.com or phone at (760) 415-0840.