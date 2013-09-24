Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Finding the perfect combination of a healthy, low fat diet and supplements that target and burn belly fat is something that Pennsylvania dieters no longer have to struggle with. The Diet Doc team of weight management professionals is dedicated to creating a personalized low fat diet that is designed around each patient’s age, gender, health history, lifestyle and food preferences and that works seamlessly to enhance the patient’s treatments containing prescription strength hCG levels. With their unique combination of exclusive Diet Doc treatments and tailored meal and snack plans, Diet Doc has been able to help patients in Pennsylvania, and across the United States, achieve the physique they have been trying to obtain.



Diet Doc understands that most of their clients may not have a background in health or medicine and may need support, education and encouragement throughout their diet in order to burn belly fat and achieve a healthier, slimmer figure. And, they provide their clients with the ability to stick with their program by offering unlimited consultations, six days per week, and by providing suggestions and recipes for a low fat diet that tastes delicious but also leaves patients feeling full and satisfied.



Each patient will work closely with one of Diet Doc’s certified nutritionists to design a low fat diet that is designed to burn belly fat, but they will also receive a one-year prescription for Diet Doc’s treatments with prescription grade hCG levels. These exclusive treatments are specially formulated to target and burn belly fat, and fat in other hard to reach areas of the body like the thighs and underarms. Where some fad low fat diets attempt to pass off their hCG treatments as effective, they are most often considered homeopathic hCG which contain hCG levels far too low to provide any weight loss benefit for their clients. Instead, Diet Doc’s treatments require a valid physician prescription because their treatments contain the appropriate hCG levels necessary for clients to achieve the results they desire.



Patients can choose to receive their treatments as an oral drop, sublingual tablet or as an injectable solution that has been enhanced with vitamin B12. Whichever for the patient chooses, they can feel confident that they will receive treatments with high hCG levels to burn belly fat quickly and effectively. As an added benefit, in addition to the capacity to burn belly fat, the hCG levels contained in Diet Doc treatments also actively suppress the patient’s appetite making sticking with their low fat diet easy and effortless. Having the ability to end cravings and stop the temptation to overeat or indulge in fatty, processed foods will allow patients to achieve immediate results and see excess and embarrassing fat quickly melt away. This exclusive fast weight loss protocol has helped thousands of patients in the United States, including Pennsylvania residents, lose weight fast without the hassle of cravings, fatigue or weakness commonly seen with other diet programs.



Diet Doc Contact Information:



San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

Weight-loss(at)Dietdoc(dot)info

http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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