Burn Summer Records to DVD with Leawo DVD Creator Win/Mac in Back to School Sale

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2013 -- Have masses of family videos captured during summer holiday? Now stress about burning summer records to DVD disc for enjoying on DVD players or share with loved ones? Leawo Software, the trusted multimedia software developer and provider, today shares thus far one of the best DVD makers – Leawo DVD Creator with people to turn those summer footages into awesome DVD disc. The good news is both Win and Mac versions of Leawo DVD Creator are in Back to School Bundle Sale. People could get one of them alongside 5 other software programs at $39.95+ only.



Taking family photos and videos is a summer holiday tradition, which could help record the places family members have ever been to together and the funny moments on the way. Now with the hot summer passing away, many people are asking the same question online: "How to deal with those recorded videos and share the summer memories with friends and family members who live at a distance?" To relieve people from that frustration, Leawo Software shares them with one perfect solution – burn those recorded summer videos to DVD disc and send the disc to loved ones. The software giant even shares the best reviewed DVD burner – Leawo DVD Creator to help make awesome DVD disc.



So what can Leawo DVD Creator (Win/Mac) do for people?

Leawo DVD Creator could make people's thought true, if they hope to burn any recorded videos to DVD disc. As a professional video to DVD burner, it could burn videos in various formats to DVD disc, DVD ISO file or DVD folder. This DVD burner places numerous menu templates at people's disposal, so as to create DVD with wonderful background. Besides, it allows people to DIY DVD menu and templates at their will. Before the DVD burning process, some ingenious video editing features could be applied to create personalized DVD. For people wishing to view their videos in 3D, Leawo DVD Creator would be of great help. It could perfectly act as a 3D DVD creator, which burns common videos to life-like 3D DVD.



Actually burning summer records to DVD disc could help people free hard drive space greatly. Additionally, those precious memories will not get damaged or corrupted in time, if people take care of the DVD.



Price and Availability:

Leawo DVD Creator (Win/Mac) is normally priced at $29.95 per license per year. But in Leawo's ongoing Back to School Bundle Sale, people could spend a little more than $39.95 to get Leawo DVD Creator (Win/Mac) together with 5 other software programs. For more details, please head over to http://www.leawo.com/promotion/back-to-school/.