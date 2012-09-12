Burn the Fat, Feed the Muscle: One of the Most Comprehensive and Detailed Fat Loss Guides Ever Created on the Earth

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- Obesity is becoming a very serious problem all over the world. In the last 20 years in United States alone, the rate of obesity almost tripled and causing severe health disorders like heart disease, stroke, premature death, type 2 diabetes and cancer.



With this in mind, Tom Venuto, who is one of the most popular fat loss coaches and seven times Natural Bodybuilding Champion, he created one of the most powerful fat-burning systems called “Burn The Fat, Feed The Muscle,” which is a comprehensive and detailed guide for losing weight. With this complete guide, obese people can now transform their body in just 49 days.



This method has created sensation in the weight loss industry and is the secret that Hollywood celebrities to women body-builders, are using this effective diet system to get six-pack abs and achieve permanent fat loss solutions while protecting their lean muscle tissue.



Tom Venuto is a celebrated personal trainer, who has been giving coaching to thousands of fitness models and bodybuilders for over 20 years and he says, “It's the exact system, I’ve used to help over a quarter of a million regular people achieve quick and permanent fat loss.”



The exercise system is innovatively created to burn fat at incredible rate, which will never stop working and never gets outdated. Over 300 pages and effective fat burning tips, tricks and methods, “Burn The Fat, Feed The Muscle” is nevertheless "The Bible of Fat Loss." This powerful and effective eBook is comes with a 100% Money Back Guarantee.



To make it even better, Tom is giving away 5 free gifts to help you get started on new life. You’ll learn everything you need to do – and actually do it in only 49 days using “Burn the Fat, Feed the Muscle!”



About 4YourhealthToday

We've been health freaks for years, that's one of the reasons we opened the Curves, for ourselves and to help others. My family thinks we're a little strange, well there may be some truth in that, but I don't like doctors. They are always trying to practice medicine on people! We take great vitamins and supplements and have for years, and you know what? We don't get sick! One thing we always wanted to do was to help people and we've found that there are many ways to do that. Some need physical help. Some need financial help. There are some that need spiritual direction, don't know if we're qualified there. Some could use mental help, same goes with this group, and sometimes people just need someone to talk with. There's many things we've learned over the years that we know, could benefit other people, and that's what we want to share with you. We've been blessed to know some really great people, and they're much smarter than we are. They shared their knowledge with us, and now we can share it with you. We're trying to pay it forward (loved that movie too).



Contact:

Lou GIgiotti

4YourhealthToday

4YourHealthToday@gmail.com

Raleigh NC 27615

Websites: Loose Weight

Speed up Metabolism

Weight Loss Programs