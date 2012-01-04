Burn20 to Help Five Lucky People Reach Their New Year’s Weight Loss Goals

Hallandale Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2012 -- One of the most popular New Year’s resolutions people make is to lose weight and get healthy in the coming year. To reach their goal, some people choose to join a weight loss program with preset meals, while others join a gym.



But many times, without the proper weight loss motivation and guidance, people return to their old eating habits and stop working out regularly.



For a lucky group of five chosen individuals, the fitness experts from Burn20 will help them accomplish their New Year’s weight loss goals with their Burn20 Challenge. The five participants of the 90-day weight loss challenge will be chosen on January 2 and will be given a free membership to the state-of-the-art Premier Health and Fitness facility in Hallandale Beach, FL, guidance from personal trainers, how to improve their eating habits, motivation and 24/7 support. The fitness services to be provided to the five Burn20 Challenge participants are worth thousands of dollars and the lessons learned will be priceless.



The challenge, which accepted entries through December 31, will offer the participants invaluable weight loss tips from certified personal trainer and fitness motivator Ingrid Macher. Also the founder of Burn20, Macher said she will work diligently to help the five lucky participants reach their goals and give them the confidence they need to succeed.



“As you know, I am a certified personal trainer and fitness motivator who will do all the hard work for you – to give you a new lifestyle by teaching you how to eat properly, do simple workouts that work for everyone’s busy lives and, my specialty, the motivation that you can do it and to push you to keep going,” said Macher. “I don’t merely get my clients into the best shape of their lives, I give them the conquering tools to continue a profusely healthy lifestyle for the rest of their life.”



The Burn20 Challenge was initiated in an effort to give back to the community and help people start 2012 with a bang.



The participants of the 90-day weight loss challenge will need to be extremely committed to changing their lives for the better. As Burn20 states, this is not a “maybe I will if I can” kind of deal, it is an “I can and will do it” challenge.



Burn20 plans to share the five participants’ experiences throughout the challenge on their website.



For more information about Burn20, visit http://Burn20.com



Founded by Ingrid Macher, Burn20 is a company dedicated to providing individuals with the tools they need to lose weight and live a happy, healthy lifestyle. Macher started the business as a result of her own 50-pound weight loss experience. After giving birth to her two daughters, Macher found herself at a crossroads and decided to take charge of her life and get back in shape. She now helps educate people worldwide on fitness, motivation, and living a healthy lifestyle.