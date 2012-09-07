Lovelock, NV -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/07/2012 -- Steve Evenson knows full well that Burners and law enforcement don’t always get along. Even more importantly he knows that Burners are innocent good natured people traveling to the playa to express themselves and enjoy the year festivities. Clashes between Burning Man and law enforcement both near the playa and into and out of the desert diminish the festival for everyone. Steve works tirelessly to ensure that when Burners and law enforcement meet that the Burners come out on top and he is extremely good at it. Last year nearly every Burner that Steve represented had cases immediately dismissed. Those that did not got extremely reduced sentences. Steve is glad to put his reputation against anyone who claims to advocate for Burners with any number of legal problems.



Steve Evenson takes the entire week of Burning Man to specifically answer calls from Burners having legal troubles on the way to and from Black Rock City, as well as the rare occasions when someone finds themselves in a legal situation on the playa itself. Not just during standard office hours like most attorneys. Steve keeps his line open 24/7 during the festival and is available long hours in the weeks preceding it. Burners know not to take chances with fly-by-night lawyers with no respect for the tradition of the Festival. Steve Respects both Burning Man and the Burners who make the outrageous and amazing occasion possible and will strive to make what legal battles they face in the process as easy as possible.



To learn more about Steve Evenson and the assistance he provides yearly for Burners click here: Burning Man Lawyer



Steve Evenson

1035 Dartmouth Ave

Lovelock, NV 89419

775-428-1967