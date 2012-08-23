Burns and Roe - 80 Years Strong

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- This year marks the 80th anniversary of the founding of Burns and Roe. The company started as a partnership between Ralph Roe and Allan Burns. During the company’s inception, Ralph Roe managed the firm with a vision of exceptional people focused on creating a global service company that provides complete customer satisfaction. In 1963, Kenneth Roe became President, succeeding his father. He led Burns and Roe through a period of unprecedented growth built on strategic customer alliances. He never lost his vision of empowering talented people to meet the challenges of a growing world.



Through three generations of family leadership, the Burns and Roe legacy lives on. Under the leadership of K. Keith Roe, our company’s Chairman and CEO, Burns and Roe continues to be a best-in-class service company. The critical element that Burns and Roe people bring to each customer’s team is their ability to work closely with them, to understand their needs, and to respond carefully to those needs.



Burns and Roe has a long history of first-of-a-kind projects and are committed to finding innovative solutions to meet clients’ needs. Ralph Roe founded the company as a technical innovator and a holder of many patents in the power industry. Since the pioneering efforts of Ralph Roe, projects have taken us around the world. Burns and Roe has pioneered new forms of energy and helped cities, states and countries to “light up the night”. Burns and Roe is prepared to undertake the most difficult challenges.



Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe as a top Power Design Firm. Business News-New Jersey also ranked Burns and Roe as a Top Engineering Firm in the State for the past five years. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website, http://www.roe.com.