Burns and Roe Employees Getting Ready to "Walk for Kids' Sake"

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2012 -- Burns and Roe is a proud participant in the Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) “Walk for Kids’ Sake” for the fifth straight year. The walk will take place on Sunday, October 28 at Wyndham Worldwide Headquarters in Parsippany, New Jersey. BBBS provides mentoring to over 500 kids in Bergen, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties.



"BBBS is truly an amazing organization that changes the lives of young people in our area,” stated Russ Smith, Senior Vice President and CFO of Burns and Roe. “As a Bergen County company with employees in all four counties, we are hoping for a strong Burns and Roe turnout.”



About BBBS

BBBS is a non-profit organization whose mission is to help children reach their potential through professionally supported, one-to-one relationships with mentors that try to have a measurable impact on youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters is the oldest, largest and most effective youth mentoring organization in the United States. They have been the leader in one-to-one youth service for more than a century, developing positive relationships that have a direct and lasting impact on the lives of young people. Big Brothers Big Sisters serves children, ages 5 through 18, in communities across the country.



About Burns and Roe Group, Inc.

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe as a top Power Design Firm. Business News-New Jersey also ranked Burns and Roe as a Top Engineering Firm in the State for the past five years. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website, www.roe.com.