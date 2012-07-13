Burns and Roe Enhances Nuclear Seismic Offering in Portfolio

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/13/2012 -- Burns and Roe is proactive in the areas of seismic analysis, consistently reassessing civil, structural and architectural capabilities to ensure constant enhancement of skills and capabilities.



Recently Burns and Roe has teamed with Barge Waggoner Sumner & Cannon, Inc. (BWSC) to offer clients top-notch hydrologic/hydraulic modeling and flooding assessments to assist with the constant challenge of managing, protecting, and conserving water resources to meet future needs.



“Burns and Roe continues to offer our clients responsive expertise in all areas of seismic analysis and equipment qualification,” stated Ralph L. Hunter, Senior Executive and Vice President – Nuclear Services and Advanced Technology of Burns and Roe. “This enhanced offering will help our clients re-evaluate site specific seismic hazards, identifying actions which address plant specific vulnerabilities associated with the updated seismic hazards.”



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website http://www.roe.com.