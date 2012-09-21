Burns and Roe Exhibiting at the POWER-GEN Asia Conference

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2012 -- Burns and Roe Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce that we will be exhibiting at the POWER-GEN Asia Conference on October 3 - 5, 2012 in Bangkok, Thailand. The company encourages all conference attendees to visit them at Booth #D44. The POWER-GEN Asia Conference is the region's premier conference and exhibition for the electric power generation industry, and its co-located Renewable Energy World Asia, the leading event for renewable and alternative energy. The combined conference program includes over 130 international experts presenting across eight conference tracks, including topics focusing on strategic and technical power issues and challenges, as well as the growth of the renewable and alternative energy sectors. Attracting over 7,000 delegates and attendees from over 60 countries, POWER-GEN Asia is the leading industry event to meet and network with senior executives and industry leaders.



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top international power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website http://www.roe.com.