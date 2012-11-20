Burns and Roe Exhibiting at the POWER-GEN International Conference

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- Burns and Roe Enterprises, Inc. is pleased to announce we will be exhibiting at the POWER-GEN International Conference on December 11 - 13, 2012 in Orlando, Florida. The company encourages all conference attendees to visit Burns and Roe at Booth #3022. POWER-GEN International is the industry leader in providing comprehensive coverage of the trends, technologies and issues facing the generation sector. More than 1,200 companies from all sectors of the industry exhibit each year to benefit from the exposure to 20,000 attendees. Displaying a wide variety of products and services, POWER-GEN International represents a horizontal look at the industry with key emphasis on new solutions and innovations for the future.



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top international power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website www.roe.com.