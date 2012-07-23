Burns and Roe Installs Two 3.5MW Diesel Generators at U.S. Naval Base Guantanamo Bay, Cuba

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- Burns and Roe Services Corporation, a subsidiary of the Burns and Roe Group, Inc., recently completed a major upgrade of the main power plant at the U.S. Naval Station, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The work involved the demolition of four boilers, steam turbines, and associated mezzanines; construction of generator foundations; installation of four new 3.5MW diesel generators and supporting controls, fuel, cooling, and exhaust systems; and connection to the Base power distribution system. The work also included upgrades to Programmable Logic Controllers and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system. The work was completed in two phases, with two generators put on line in July 2011 and two in May 2012. Captain John Heinzel, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast, officiated at the ribbon-cutting ceremony.



“I am happy to report that the work was completed with the utmost attention to quality and safety,” stated Bernard W. Kraai, Jr., P.E., Vice President, Government Solutions, Burns and Roe Services Corporation. “This is a prime example of how careful planning and job execution results in a successful project.”



About Burns and Roe

