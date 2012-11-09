Burns and Roe Post-Super Storm Sandy Information

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Hopefully, this message finds you and your family well and recovering from the aftermath of Super Storm Sandy.



With a strong corporate presence in the in the New York/New Jersey metropolitan areas, our Oradell, New Jersey headquarters facility and many of the people who work in our Oradell and Mount Laurel New Jersey offices took a direct hit from last week’s disaster.



Immediately following the storm’s passing, our Oradell location restored essential operations using emergency diesel power to support critical project work and reestablish our communications capabilities. Hopefully, you have been able to reach us if needed. As of Monday, November 5th, the Oradell office has full power and all systems and services are up and running normally again. With this restoration, all of our offices are fully operational once more and ready to serve you.



Burns and Roe stands ready to provide you with the responsive engineering, procurement and construction management services they have come to expect from us. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us to support your assessment, recovery and reconstruction. Among the services we can provide are:



- Utility system assessment and inspection – power delivery and generation

- Emergency response services and planning

- Substation and switchyard repair, prevention measures and reconstruction

- Hardening electrical transmission and distribution systems

- Generation station inspection, evaluation and re-start

- Standby and Emergency Generation Design and Engineering



Please contact Carmine Battafarano, Vice President of Marketing, at cbattafarano@roe.comand 201-986-4015 or Don Flood at dflood@roe.com and 201-986-4623.