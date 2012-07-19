Burns and Roe Ranks #1 in Pacific Business News for Commercial Construction Projects

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Pacific Business News ranked Burns and Roe Enterprises, Inc. #1 on their List of Hawaii’s Top Commercial Construction Projects. Burns and Roe was the Architect/Engineer for the H-Power Facility Expansion. Burns and Roe added a third boiler unit to the City and County of Honolulu’s existing waste-to-energy facility. This third unit expansion increases the capacity of the plant by 900 tons per day. Burns and Roe was responsible for the complete design of the Expansion Project constructed on the existing H-Power site.



“We are honored to be ranked #1 for our engineering services at the H-Power Facility Expansion,” stated K. Keith Roe, Chairman and President of the Burns and Roe Group. “Our Team successfully executed the H-Power Facility project safely and to high quality standards.”



About Burns and Roe

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website http://www.roe.com.



About Pacific Business News

Pacific Business News publishes the latest breaking business news about Honolulu and the state of Hawaii, updated throughout the day. Additional information about Pacific Business News is available through its website at http://www.pacificbusinessnews.com.