Burns and Roe Ranks #2 in the NJBIZ - New Jersey's Top Engineering Firms

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2012 -- NJBIZ (New Jersey Business Journal) has ranked the Burns and Roe Group, Inc. as a Top Engineering Firm for 2012. The ranking is based on the total number of licensed engineers and published in the November 5 issue of the magazine. Burns and Roe has placed in the top three engineering firms in the state for the past 10 years.



“We are pleased to be ranked among New Jersey’s top engineering design firms in 2012,” stated K. Keith Roe, Chairman and President of the Burns and Roe Group. “Our presence in New Jersey provides Burns and Roe the opportunity to service the needs of our client’s both locally and internationally."



About NJBIZ

NJBIZ, New Jersey's only weekly business journal covering the entire state, was founded in 1987. The publication has received numerous statewide and national awards including the 2010 silver award for best business journal from the Alliance of Area Business Publications and the 2006 Most Improved Award from AABP. NJBIZ is owned by Journal Multimedia, a multi-title publishing and events company based in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.



About Burns and Roe Group, Inc.

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,550 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website www.roe.com.