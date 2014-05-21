Burns and Roe Ranks in the ENR Top 500 Design Firms

Oradell, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Burns and Roe Group, Inc., a leading engineering design firm, today announced it has made the ENR (Engineering News-Record) Top 500 Design Firms list. The Burns and Roe Group, Inc. ranks No. 100 in the 2014 ENR (Engineering News-Record) list of the nation's top 500 design firms.



The April issue also ranked Burns and Roe as No. 38 in top designers in international markets and No. 68 in the top 100 ‘Pure’ designers nationally. The rankings are based on domestic and international annual revenue, and are further divided into specific market categories.



“We are pleased to be ranked among the nation’s top 500 engineering design firms in 2014,” stated K. Keith Roe, Chairman and President of the Burns and Roe Group. “As a privately-held, family-owned business, this is a reflection of the commitment of our staff, and our close relationships with our clients and business partners.”



About Burns and Roe Group, Inc.

Burns and Roe is a privately held, comprehensive engineering, procurement, construction, operations and maintenance organization with specialized expertise in technically complex facilities. With 1,500 personnel worldwide, Burns and Roe and its affiliated companies serve private and governmental clients in the power, industrial, and government service industries. The firm is a world leader in the markets that it serves. Engineering News-Record consistently ranks Burns and Roe among the country’s top power design firms. For more information on Burns and Roe, please contact the Company at (201) 265-2000 or through its website www.roe.com.