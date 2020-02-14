Bursting Disc Market Growth and Forecast Till 2026: BS&B, Fike, Halma

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/14/2020 -- In recent years, rapid urbanization and industrialization have encouraged economies towards development and adoption of several technologies and services. In order to understand the growth of Bursting Disc better along with the factors that play major role in the market, QY Research has published a research report. The research report is titled, "Global Bursting Disc Market". In this report, researchers have presented a thorough analysis of the market and other crucial information.



Top Key Companies of the Global Bursting Disc Market : BS&B, Fike, Halma, CDC, Pentair, ZOOK, Parker, Donadon SDD, V-TEX, REMBE, Dalian Ligong Safety Equipment, Shanghai Hua Li, SAXG-SS, CDISCS, Xuzhou Bafang, Suzhou Anli, Shanghai Qiwei



Global Bursting Disc Market by Type: Positive Arch Bursting Disc, Anti Arch Bursting Disc, Flat Type Bursting Disc



Global Bursting Disc Market Segmentation By Application : Oil & Gas, Chemical, Aerospace, Pharmaceutical, Others



Global Bursting Disc Market: Drivers and Opportunities



In the global Bursting Disc market, rapid urbanization, changing governmental policies, and rising disposable income have contributed to its development. The market is expected to report drastic progress in the forecast years which will also contributes to the growth of its market share. Additionally, the market will observe various innovations due to the heavy investments from the government in R&D.



Furthermore, rising levels of pollution and climate change is also playing a major role in the development of the market. In order to reduce their global CO2 footprints and take steps towards sustainability, manufacturers are adopting cleaner technologies and adopting processes that cause minimal harm to the environment. These factors are expected to lead to the development of the market and also increase its market share.



The Essential Content Covered in the Global Bursting Disc Market Report :



* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size



Global Bursting Disc Market: Segment Analysis



The growth of the Bursting Disc market can also be attributed to the heavy investments from governments and other private organizations towards the R&D. Also, owing to increasing number of applications in the market are rising, which is expected to boost the market during the forecast period.



Key questions answered in the report



What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?

Global Bursting Disc Market: Geographic Outlook



The research report provides an in-depth information about the growth of different regions around the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and others. The research report provides revenues, market share, and forecast for each region with a thorough analysis.



Global Bursting Disc Market: Competitive Landscape



The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market



This research report is focused at providing its reader with all the necessary details that can help them make necessary business decisions. It provides wholesome information that is necessary to understand the market inside-out.



Table of Contents



1 Bursting Disc Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Bursting Disc

1.2 Bursting Disc Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Bursting Disc Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Food Grade

1.2.3 Industrial Grade

1.3 Bursting Disc Segment by Application

1.3.1 Bursting Disc Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Chemical Industry

1.3.3 Food Industry

1.3.4 Agriculture Industry

1.3.5 Construction

1.3.6 Environment

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Global Bursting Disc Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Bursting Disc Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Bursting Disc Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Bursting Disc Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Bursting Disc Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Bursting Disc Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)



2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Bursting Disc Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Bursting Disc Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Bursting Disc Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Bursting Disc Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Bursting Disc Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Bursting Disc Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Bursting Disc Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Bursting Disc Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Bursting Disc Production

3.4.1 North America Bursting Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Bursting Disc Production

3.5.1 Europe Bursting Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Bursting Disc Production

3.6.1 China Bursting Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Bursting Disc Production

3.7.1 Japan Bursting Disc Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)



4 Global Bursting Disc Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Bursting Disc Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Bursting Disc Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Bursting Disc Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Bursting Disc Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Bursting Disc Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Bursting Disc Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Bursting Disc Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil



5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Bursting Disc Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Bursting Disc Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Bursting Disc Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Bursting Disc Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End



6 Global Bursting Disc Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Bursting Disc Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Bursting Disc Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)



7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bursting Disc Business

7.1 Graymont

7.1.1 Graymont Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Graymont Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Lhoist

7.2.1 Lhoist Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Lhoist Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 USLM

7.3.1 USLM Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 USLM Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Carmeuse

7.4.1 Carmeuse Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Carmeuse Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Mississippi Lime

7.5.1 Mississippi Lime Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Mississippi Lime Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Pete Lien & Sons

7.6.1 Pete Lien & Sons Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Pete Lien & Sons Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Unimin

7.7.1 Unimin Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Unimin Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Nordkalk

7.8.1 Nordkalk Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Nordkalk Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd

7.9.1 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Bursting Disc Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bursting Disc Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Cape Lime (Pty) Ltd Bursting Disc Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served



8 Bursting Disc Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Bursting Disc Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bursting Disc

8.4 Bursting Disc Industrial Chain Analysis



9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Bursting Disc Distributors List

9.3 Bursting Disc Customers



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bursting Disc (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bursting Disc (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Bursting Disc (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Bursting Disc Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Bursting Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Bursting Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Bursting Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Bursting Disc Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)



12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Bursting Disc

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Bursting Disc by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Bursting Disc by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Bursting Disc by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Bursting Disc

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Bursting Disc by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Bursting Disc by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Bursting Disc by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Bursting Disc by Application (2021-2026)

14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion



15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer