Burton HACCP Software System Responds to New Canadian Comprehensive Economic Trade Agreement

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Canada's Prime Minister Stephen Harper and European Commission President Jose Manual Barroso announced in a joint press conference in Brussels last week that Canada and the European Union have signed a tentative deal to open markets and drop nearly all import taxes on everything from food to cars, a deal that Harper called "a historic win for Canada."



According to Steven Burton, founder of Icicle HACCP Software System, commented, “This agreement is of historic significance since it is the first time the EU market will be open to Canadian food products. Prior to this agreement, exports to the EU were only about 10% of those to the US. Since the EU has more than twice the population, there are clearly significant growth opportunities for Canadian companies. Prime Minister Harper and his team should be congratulated for achieving this deal.”



Burton pointed out, “The latest indications are that comprehensive food safety plans and export licenses will be required under the recent Safe Food for Canadians Act before companies will be allowed to export food products out of Canada or even across provincial bounties. This is coming on the heels of the Food Safety Modernization Act that will impose similar restrictions on foreign suppliers importing food products into the US.”



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (http://www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955