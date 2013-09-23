Burton Software Announces Affordable Icicle HACCP Solutions

Richmond, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Burton Software developed Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP) software that helps food manufacturing and service companies improve the quality and safety of their products. The cloud-based software develops tools that help users manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections at an affordable price.



Steve Burton, President of Burton Software, noted, “We strive to be leaders in bringing technological advancements to food producers at an affordable price. We work with clients to ensure that our products are effective and responsive. We develop partnerships with trade associations, government agencies, technology providers, and even competitors in order to ensure we can deliver a complete solution that encompasses the needs of as many stakeholders as possible.”



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Steven Burton is the founder of Burton Software Inc., (www.BurtonSoftware.com) which offers the first affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle, the flagship technology enables companies involved in the production, processing, and distribution of food products to develop and verify food safety plans. Icicle is the HACCP (Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points) solution that improves the quality and safety of products by developing tools that manage food safety plans, document procedures, and carry out inspections.



Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided users through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers.



Burton noted, “Food companies now have the ability to fully synchronize operations across facilities and across the globe. The emergence of a new hazard or a change to any aspect of an existing hazard is immediately understood. Automatic alerts initiate recalls and modifications to existing formulas. Standard operating procedures (SOPs) are available to employees regardless of physical location. Documentation validates food safety procedures can be printed on-demand to satisfy the requirements of auditors regardless of which specific certification authority certifies the company's products.”



Based in Richmond, BC, Canada, food technologists around the world are working closely with Burton Software building a global network of food safety stakeholders who have access to the latest technology to manage food safety issues and procedures. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

http://www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

(800) 299-8955