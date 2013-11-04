Burton Software Responds to Quebec Announcement to Tighten Kosher Food Safety Regulations

Richmond, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Quebec Minister of Agriculture François Gendron said, in comments reported by Montreal radio station CJAD last week. “We want the slaughter to happen in the most complete conditions of hygiene and cleanliness,” The minister said he would announce a plan for new regulations sometime this fall. A spokeswoman for the minister confirmed to CJAD that he still intended to release a plan, though she could not specify when.



Steve Burton, founder of Icicle HACCP Food Safety software, responded, “The proposed regulations ignore the central tenant of both Kosher and Halal practices that dictate that the slaughtering practice be as quick and humane as possible. Methods in use today by the non-Kosher meat industry, such as the use of the captive bolt pistol that is designed to only stun the animal so its heart continues to beat during the bleeding process, are strictly forbidden by both Kosher and Halal. According to our current understand of food safety science, there is no fact-based evidence that Halal or Kosher slaughter practices result in a greater risk of contamination by pathogens, toxins, or harmful objects.”



More than three thousand Icicle users are projected by 2014; ten thousand additional global users in India and Europe are anticipated as well-respected strategic alliances are announced with leading food manufacturers.



About Burton Software and Cloud-based Icicle HACCP Solution

Burton Software Inc., (www.BurtonSoftware.com) offers Icicle as an affordable cloud-based solution to improve the safety of the world's food supply. Icicle provides the technology necessary to collect the required data and then automatically generates food safety plans. Changes to individual ingredients, materials, processes or packaging are automatically propagated throughout the system, insuring that plans are kept current across product lines and plants. Users are guided through the HACCP analysis process where hazards are identified and addressed. Authorized users can generate HACCP plans for any facility, including multiple plans per facility and customized plans for specific product groups or customers. Follow Burton Software on Twitter@icicleBsafe.



Burton Software Inc.

www.burtonsoftware.com

Steven Burton

President

pr@burtonsoftware.com

800-299-8955