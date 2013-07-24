Bus Rapid Transit Systems Market - Global Forecast, Share, Size, Growth and Industry Analysis, 2011 - 2017

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- The Bus Rapid Transit Systems (BRT) is the upcoming public transportation system providing efficient, cost effective, safer and faster transport than the traditional bus service. The deployment of BRT requires upgradation of the existing infrastructure to help improvise its functionality. In developed countries it is known as busway while in other countries it is called quality bus.



The world’s first BRT was Rede Integrada de Transporte deployed in Brazil, 1974. The BRT has certain unique features like dedicated roadways or right side bus way only. Certain BRT’s have onboard fare charging while others have off board, which smoothens the transportation process.



With the advent of sophisticated lifestyles in metro cities, the necessity of a cost effective and high quality transit service was recognized leading to the development of the BRT. Faster and safer means of transportation supplemented by hygienic conditions are some of the crucial factors driving the markets of BRT systems.



The governments all over are taking the initiative to improve their transport systems, thereby safeguarding the lives of the common people through safer transit systems. This is an important factor fuelling the BRT systems market.



With the deployment of less polluting BRT systems, the EPA regulatory agency and other regulatory bodies have also been supporting the development and implementation of BRT systems across the globe. The deployment of such BRT systems will not only help in reduction of the pollutants released but also in controlling the global warming scenario.



The development of economy and infrastructure of a country automatically is triggered with the implementation of the BRT systems. Thus, BRT systems help in development of the country in terms of infrastructure and economy, efficiently.



Political issues and local inhabitants opposing the deployment of the BRT systems act as the major inhibitors to the BRT systems market. The initialization cost of BRT systems is quite high which requires complete transformation of the existing infrastructure leading to traffic jams initially, acting as another restraint to the BRT systems market.



Some of the deployed and successful BRT systems across the globe include, Brampton Transit's Züm, Calgary Transit Routes, Société de transport de Montréal's Route 505, Metro Transit's MetroLink, Kelowna Regional Transit System's RapidBus.



This market research report analyzes important market segments, and major geographies. This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



