Bus Seat Market Forecast, Industry Analysis, Recent Trends

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/31/2022 -- The bus seat market is expected to grow from USD 12.5 billion in 2022 to USD 16.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Increasing demand for bus seats in electric buses are the key factors driving the growth of bus seat market.



Based on the components, the bus seat market has been segmentedinto frame, upholstery andother accessories. The bus seat market is a matured and well-developed market space. Although the market for bus seat has been there for the past 50-60 years, the bus seat technology is still evolving persistently from simple bench seats to powered reclining seats. Various bus seat manufacturer and automobile research institutes are spending their resources to conduct more research into development of seating with new materials and experimenting with various techniques.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=266554775



On the basis of comfort type, the market is categorized into low comfort and high comfort seats. Low comfort seats has the highest market share in 2022, low comfort seats are majorly used in public transit buses, transit buses are majorly used for transportation inside the cities and nearby suburban areas. The development of technologies for seat functions such as heating, massaging, ventilated, power seats with memory is going to develop the market for high comfort seats.



Among all regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest market share in the bus seat market during the forecast period. The bus seat market in Asia Pacific has been studied for the China, Japan, India, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific (RoAPAC). RoAPAC includes countries such as Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Philippines. India held the largest share of the bus seat market in Asai Pacific in 2022. The major factors driving the growth of the market in the region include prominent use of buses for transportation, increased government subsidies and schemes to implement electric buses, as well as the increasing demand for eco-friendly bus seats to reduce the impact of emission on the environment from manufacturing activities of automobiles such as cars, vans, buses and trucks and their.