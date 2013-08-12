BusAccident.com Offers Free Legal Consultations to Philadelphia Bus Accident Victims

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- Bus accidents can lead to devastating injuries. Victims may be left with thousands in medical expenses and untold pain and suffering. Injuries may last a lifetime, and insurance companies may refuse to cover the full cost of the injury.



That’s why many bus accident victims choose to hire a lawyer. A bus accident lawyer specializes in winning compensation for those who have been injured on a public transit bus, private coach, or any other type of bus. Thanks to a website called BusAccident.com, more and more bus accident victims are learning how to hire the right lawyer to handle their bus accident claim.



At BusAccident.com, visitors will find a wealth of information about bus accident law. The website provides free consultations to all bus accident victims. Visitors are urged to call or email at any time of the day or night to learn about their rights to compensation.



As an example of a bus accident, a spokesperson for BusAccident.com cites an accident that occurred in Boston:



“Bus accidents come in all shapes and sizes. As an example, we describe how a bus from a Philadelphia-based coach company had 42 people aboard when it struck an overpass on Soldier’s Field road in Boston in February 2013. The bus was stuck, and passengers were unable to exit the bus for over an hour as rescue crews worked to free those trapped inside. The last passenger wasn’t freed from the bus until approximately an hour and a half after the collision occurred. During police investigation, it was found that the bus should not have been on the road at all due to height restrictions. Victims are owed compensation due to the negligence of the coach company.”



Passengers were not killed or seriously injured as a result of the described accident. However, Americans are injured in serious bus crashes every day, and many of these victims may be awarded thousands or even millions of dollars in compensation to cover medical expenses and the emotional trauma of the accident.



BusAccident.com specializes in dealing with Philadelphia-based bus accidents. In addition to offering free consultations, the law firm will not charge clients any fees until the case has been won. Bus accident victims who are ready to begin seeking compensation for their accidents can visit BusAccident.com to receive a free, no obligations consultation today.



About BusAccident.com

BusAccident.com is the online home of a Philadelphia-based law firm that specializes in bus accident law. The law firm offers free consultations to bus accident victims and will not charge any fees until the case has been won. For more information, please visit: http://busaccident.com