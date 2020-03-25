Busbar Market Economic Forecasting by 2026 : ABB, Eaton, Legrand, Schneider Electric

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- Busbar consists of a strip of conductor made of aluminum or copper, supported by insulators that can connect the electrical loads and power supply in an integrated electrical network. It has a range of applications majorly in switchgears, distribution panels, switchboards, and any establishments that require the consumption of electric power.



Global busbar market accounted for revenue of $14.0 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $23.6 billion by 2026. The global busbar market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2019 to 2026.



The busbar conducts electricity within a switchboard, distribution board, substation, battery bank, or the other electrical apparatus. Busbars are used to carry substantial electric currents over relatively short distances. Their greater surface area reduces losses due to corona discharge. Busbars are not normally structural members. The material composition and cross sectional size of the busbar determines the maximum amount of current that can be safely carried.



Higher concerns regarding energy efficiency with preference for busbars over cables due to their low cost are the factors expected to drive the market size. Integration of wind power technology in global power generation mix coupled with emergence of smart & green cities are the key factors that will boost the growth of busbar market size.



Segment by Key players:

- ABB

- Eaton

- Legrand

- Schneider Electric

- Siemens

- Chint Electrics

- Mersen

- Power Products

- Rittal

- Pentair

- C&S Electric

- Promet

- Baotai

- Metal Gems



Segment by Type:

- Low Power (Below 125 A)

- Medium Power (125 A?800 A)

- High Power (Above 800 A)



Segment by Application:

- Utilities

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial Use



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



