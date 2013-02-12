Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/12/2013 -- The law Firm of Busby & Associates, Attorney & Counselor at Law, P.C. Announces the addition of Mrs. Zara Ali to its family law section Mrs. Ali was born and raised in Bristol, England. She graduated from the King’s College London, University of London in 2008, with First Class Honors in Classics. Thereafter, she travelled to Houston to pursue a career in Texas law and received her law degree from South Texas College of Law in 2012.



Mrs. Zara will focus primarily on matters related to Child Support, Child Custody, Divorce, and other areas of Family law. Additionally, she will advise on Probate matters such as Wills, Independent Administration, and Guardianships. She will also manage the firm's Katy, Texas branch office. While Mrs. Ali was born in England, both her parents are from Pakistan and she can provide services and interviews to potential clients in English or Hindi.



Her Areas of Practice include:



- Family Law

- Child Custody

- Child Support

- Divorce

- Probate

- Wills



Education

- South Texas College of Law, Houston, Texas

Juris Doctor, 2012

- King’s college London, London, U.K.

Bachelor of Arts, 2008

Major: Classics



Anout Busby & Associates

Busby & Associates, Attorney & Counselor at Law, P.C. is a law firm that offers professional legal services in the following areas of law: Debt Consolidation, Consumer Bankruptcy and Family Law. Both Michael Busby and his associates appear in family court 3 to 5 days a week. They are mostly in Harris and Fort Bend County, although they appear in other counties on occasion. For information about their legal services, please call at (713) 974-1151 and talk to one of their professional staff members or visit their official site http://www.busby-lee.com or visit them at 2909 Hillcroft, Suite 350, Houston



